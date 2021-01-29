St. Lucie County experiences 'breaches' with COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County experienced "breaches" with its appointment system for the COVID-19 vaccine, forcing the agency to cancel many appointments, according to officials.
Speaking at a news conference on Friday morning, Health Administrator Clint Sperber said the breaches occurred with the county's Eventbrite appointment system.
The problem came when people who weren't eligible to make an appointment gained access to the Eventbrite program.
Sperber said the health department had issued specific instructions to people who had received their first dose of the vaccine, and those instructions showed them how to register for their booster shot.
"Somehow, people shared that address with other people and they ended up overloading our appointments for everyone else," Sperber said. "Because of that, we had to cancel all the appointments."
Due to the breaches, Sperber said the health department is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on Feb. 1, 2, and 3 at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
However, that clinic is only for people who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Fairgrounds on Jan. 9, 11, 12, and 13.
"If you did not receive a vaccine that day, do not show up," Sperber said. "Do not bother coming, again, unless you have received your first dose vaccination on one of those days."
If you received your first dose of the Moderna vaccine, come to the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds on Feb. 2 and 3 for your second dose.
For those who received the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 9 or 11, come to the Fairgrounds on Feb. 1 for your second dose.
For those who received the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 12, come to the Fairgrounds on Feb. 2 for your second dose.
For those who received the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 13, come to the Fairgrounds on Feb. 3 for your second dose.
Bring your CDC vaccination record card, government-issued ID that shows your address and date of birth, and consent form.
Health officials said Friday there are no new mass vaccination events scheduled for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.
"They will make that announcement as soon as supplies are determined to be sufficient," said County Administrator Howard Tipton. "There is still a lot of patience required as vaccine production gets ramped up."
Tipton said he anticipates an increase in supply soon.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 21,643 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Lucie County.
For the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Lucie County, click here.
