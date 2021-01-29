State’s deaths rise by 219 vs. 202 day before; cases up 10,976 vs. 11,423

Florida’s coronavirus deaths rose by 219, which was 12 more than the day before, as cases increased by 10,976, compared with 11,423 Thursday, as daily tests plunged and positivity tests rates soard, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Thursday were 91,539, the least since 62,341 on Dec. 28, and one day after 174,130 and six days after a record 219,550. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 14.46 percent, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28, one day after 7.69, six days after 6.57 percent, the lowest since 6.24 on Nov. 26. Palm Beach County's rate was 12.22 percent, the most since a record 20.04 Dec. 28, one day after 7.92 and six days after 5.96, the lowest since 5.78 Dec. 13.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 18.24, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28, one day after 9.58 percent, the first time under 10 percent since 9.93 on Dec. 23. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 329 days, the death toll has reached 26,254 for an average of 80 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 26,685, which rose by 10 to 431.
Florida was among 12 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Thursday as fatalities in the U.S. passed 400,000 Jan. 19, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 25 million Sunday, six days after going past 24 million. The first case was reported in Washington state one year ago, Jan. 21.
Florida's deaths passed 26,000 on Thursday, six days after surpassing 25,000. It took six days to rise more than 1,000 from 24,000 and five days from 23,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
One week ago Friday, deaths rose by 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Deaths rose by 202 Thursday.
The last time deaths were above 200 was 227 on Tuesday. They rose by 160 Wednesday.
Sunday's total of 129 was the lowest since 108 on Monday, Jan. 10, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 14 to 2,166 after 13the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 20 to 4,817 and Broward is third at 2,071 with 2 more.
St. Lucie increased by 2 to 483, Martin stayed at 236 and Indian River rose by 2 to 226. Okeechobee increased by 4, the most ever daily increase during the pandemic, to 62 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 44 deaths in South Florida of the 219 state total, which is 20.1 percent, there are 10,061, which is 38.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,243, an average of 178 and 5.0 percent, compared with 1,212 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 83 over seven days for 4.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.6 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,698,570, including 105,540 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
One Wednesday ago, Florida took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 10,976, which is different than the 10,871 increase because of an update from previous days.
Wednesday's cases rose by 8,402, Tuesday's by 9,595, Monday's by 8,720 and Sunday's by 9,535. The last time there were four days in a row of increased cases under 10,000 was Dec. 6-9.
Last Friday's increase was 13,719.
Wednesday's increased cases were the least since 8,002 one Monday ago.
The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 18.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,010. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 847 one day after 831 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 1,018, St. Lucie 108, Martin 42, Indian River 67 and Okeechobee 11. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 368,137 and Broward is second at 170l709, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 70,967 for an average of 10,138 at 4.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 79,536 for an average of 11,362. The average since the first case, which was 334 days ago, is 5,086 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 21st at 49.0 with Arizona No. 1 at 94.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 160 on Dec. 31.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 329 compared with 480 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 6,378 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 189 in one day. Twenty-five days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,144.
Hillsborough County increased by 8 to 1,293 in fourth ahead of Pinellas, which increased by 13 to 1,290. Polk went up 4 to 964 in sixth, Orange remained at 937 in seventh, Duval by 4 to 898 in eighth and Lee by 4 to 785 in ninth.
CASES
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 18,765,200 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
In data through Thursday:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week high of 14.77 percent one day after 7.06 and six days after a two-week low of 6.36. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 13.52 percent one day after 7.31, six days after a two-week low of 5.50 and a high of 13.65 seven days ago.
St. Lucie's rate was 12.96 percent one day after 9.34, six days after a two-week low of 8.73 and two-week high of 16.08 four days ago. Martin's rate was 7.01 percent one day after 7.56, six days after a two-week low of 3.33 and a two-week high of 10.62 Jan. 19. Indian River's rate was 14.5 percent one day after 6.71 percent, a two-week high of 13.7 seven days ago with a low of 5.16 six days ago. Okeechobee's rate of a two-week low of 16.67 percent on 55 negative tests was one day after 6.12 on 276 negative tests with a two-week high of 27.5 on 87 negative tests seven ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 2,199,000 deaths and passed 102.0 million cases Thursday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.5 (-0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.9 (+0.2).
Deaths per million: Florida 1,222, U.S. 1,345, world 283.5. New York, which represents 10.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,229 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 38 deaths, with an increase of 1 in data through Thursday, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 139 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 8,277 people 85 and older, an increase of 62 in one day.
Infant to 4: 31,459 cases, an increase of 269, and 468 were hospitalized, which didn't change. Ages 5-14: 95,466 cases, an increase of 854, with 432 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 3.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,183,599 of the 1,656,697 residents' cases. In that group, 1,559 have died with an increase of 8 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,401,757 cases. A total of 4,362 have died, with 21 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
Through Thursday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 25,313 with an increase of 162. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 147 to 17,404. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 108 to 15,180 . No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,966 from 9,850. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,808 vs. 7,748.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,564 rising 113, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,402 with an increase of 36 and Stuart at 4,437, a rise of 20
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 1 to 805 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 71,864 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 69,735 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,569 with 21 more compared with 20 the day before. Martin by 5 to 644 St. Lucie by 6 to 1,261, Indian River by 3 to 598 and Okeechobee by 2 to 338.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,387, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 59. Palm Beach County is second at 918, with 3 more. Miami-Dade leads with 942.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 433,195 Thursday, an increase of 4,000 and after a record 4,466 Jan. 12. Eighteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 22,808 at 5.6 percent. The rise one Thursday ago was 4,203.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 206 to rise to 43,093 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 737 six days after state-record 764 deaths at 38,961. No. 3 Texas with rise of state-record 471, surpassign the mark of 467 one day earlier, at 35,639. New Jersey, with an increase of 82 at 21,301 dropped to sixth behind Pennsylvania at 21,303 with a rise of 198.
Among states in top 10, including No. 7 Illinois 103, No. 8 Michigan 80, No. 9 Massachusetts 43, No. 10 Georgia 147.
Also with at least 50, No. 21 South Carolina with state-record 226 (delays in reporting deaths in system upgrade), No. 11 Arizona 176, No. 17 Alabama 168, No. 15 North Carolina 131, No. 14 Tennessee 101, No. 22 Virginia 80, No. 12 Ohio 75, No. 32 Kentucky record 69, No. 16 Louisiana 55. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 32.
Cases
Cases were 25,762,726 Thursday with a rise of 168,620 after a record 300,282 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Thursday was 193,055.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,186,610 with 16,696 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,310,952 (including probable) with U.S.-high 17,374, including 2,929 probable), after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,374,480 with 13,398 after record 19,942 Nov. 16. No. 5 Illinois 1,116,372 with 4,191 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-one states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 10 North Carolina 6,490, No. 8 Pennsylvania 6,036, No. 7 Ohio 5,432, No. 6 Georgia 5,430, No. 17 Virginia 5,1,21, No. 9 Arizona 4,671, No. 16 Massachusetts 4,222, No. 12 New Jersey 3,962, No. 20 Alabama 3,648.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 23.9 percent of the 16,426 deaths, after a record 17,543 deaths Jan. 20 and 20.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 99,912 at 4.8 percent.
Cases: Increased by 603,719 after a record 845,285 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Thursday ago, the cases were 653,002.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,439deaths for a total of 221,676 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 60,301 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 9,060,786.
No. 3 Mexico: 1,506 deaths seven days after record 1,803 for a total of 155,145 and moved past India into third place by around 1,300. Cases: 18,670 seven days after record 22,339.
No. 4 India: 123 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,283, to rise to 153,847. Cases: 11,666 cases, compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,701,193. The deaths and cases curve since the pandemic show a rise and then decrease.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,762 new deaths and 206,096 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,239 deaths one day after record 1,725 to rise to 103,126, as well as 28,680 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 492 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 14,372 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 344 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 23,770 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 575 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 19,138 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,793,810. Spain 515 deaths with the record 996 to move past Iran into ninth, and 34,899 cases after record 44,357 seven days ago.
No. 11 Germany reported 862 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 14,866 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 389 deaths and 7,156 cases.
No. 10 Iran: 85 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,527 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 131 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 19,664 and 4,876 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 34 deaths and at 11,520. Neighboring Norway 1 death to rise to 557, as well as 315 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death Tuesday and another one week ago after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 49th behind Bosnia and Herzegovina with 4,636. China added 52 cases Friday.
South Korea: 13 deaths Friday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,399 plus 469 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: record 113 deaths, surpassing the mark of 108 six days ago for a total of 5,514, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 4,133 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
No. 14 South Africa: 555 deaths with the record 839 Jan. 19 and 7,150 cases.
