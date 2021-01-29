State’s deaths rise by 219 vs. 202 day before; cases up 10,976 vs. 11,423

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,239 deaths one day after record 1,725 to rise to 103,126, as well as 28,680 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 492 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 14,372 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 344 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 23,770 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 575 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 19,138 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,793,810. Spain 515 deaths with the record 996 to move past Iran into ninth, and 34,899 cases after record 44,357 seven days ago.