Amber Alert canceled after 2 Miami-Dade County teens found

Hours after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Friday afternoon, detectives reported they found the two girls, ages 12 and 13, who had vanished on Monday from south Miami-Dade County.
Detectives found the girls unharmed at a friend’s house, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued the statewide alert for Jazmine Brown, 12, and Markevia Wright, 13, around 3:30 p.m.
According to the FDLE, they were last seen Monday in the Homestead area.
Jazmine was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.
Markevia was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.
The FDLE said the girls may be in the company of a 16-year-old boy named Keon Kiser.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the children is asked to call the FDLE, Miami-Dade Police Department or 911.
