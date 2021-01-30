Bicyclist who collided with a car in Lake Worth Beach has died

A bicyclist who collided with a car on January 20 has died from his injuries.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Elnathan Allen Ross, 79, was traveling down Lucerne Avenue in Lake Worth Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at a rapid pace.
The driver of a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling south on N. Golfview Road and was stopped at the intersection.
As the Civic began to continue south, an unknown vehicle that was turning in front of the Civic violated the driver of the Civic's right of way, causing the driver to come to a rapid stop to avoid a collision.
Ross observed the actions of the vehicles, but was unable to stop before striking the rear of the Civic.
Ross was ejected from his bicycle and was transported to Delray Medical Center with minor injuries.
He died 9 days later on Friday, January 29, 2021.
According to PBSO, Ross was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
