Boynton Beach seek to identify armed robbery suspect

Boynton Beach police are seeking to identify an armed robbery suspect.
On Sunday, January 24, 2021, a Black male entered the Seaside Deli & Market, located at 4635 N. Ocean Boulevard, and pointed a firearm at the employees.
He stole an undetermined amount of money before fleeing eastbound in an unknown direction.
Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you can identify this person, please contact Detective Grob at 561-688-4717 or email grobt@pbso.org. Reference case # 21-028542.
