Cases surge by 15,019 vs. 10,976 day before, deaths plunge to 106 vs. 219

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,245 deaths two days after record 1,725 to rise to 104,371, as well as 29,079 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 477 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 13,574 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 510 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 22,858 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 534 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 19,238 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,813,048. No. 9 Spain 513 deaths with the record 996 and 38,118 cases after record 44,357 Jan. 21.