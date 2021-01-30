Cases surge by 15,019 vs. 10,976 day before, deaths plunge to 106 vs. 219

Florida's coronavirus data was a series of highs and lows Saturday. Deaths rose by 106, the lowest since 98 on Jan. 5, as cases increased by 15,019, the most since 16,875 on Jan. 5, with the total cases passing 1.7 million, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.
The state's reports, which include positivity rates, hadn't been released yet. Tests reported from labs Thursday were 91,539, the least since 62,341 on Dec. 28, and one day after 174,130 and six days after a record 219,550. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 14.46 percent, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28, one day after 7.69, six days after 6.57 percent, the lowest since 6.24 on Nov. 26. Palm Beach County's rate was 12.22 percent, the most since a record 20.04 Dec. 28, one day after 7.92 and six days after 5.96, the lowest since 5.78 Dec. 13.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 18.24, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28, one day after 9.58 percent, the first time under 10 percent since 9.93 on Dec. 23. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 330 days, the death toll has reached 26,360 for an average of 80 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 26,795, which rose by 4 to 435.
Florida was among 9 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Friday as fatalities in the U.S. passed 400,000 Jan. 19, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 25 million Sunday, six days after going past 24 million, and passed 26 million Saturday. The first case was reported in Washington state one year ago, Jan. 21.
Florida's deaths passed 26,000 on Thursday, six days after surpassing 25,000. It took six days to rise more than 1,000 from 24,000 and five days from 23,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
One week ago Friday, deaths rose by 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Deaths rose by 219 Friday and 202 Thursday.
Florida's deaths were the least since the last time they were under triple digits.
Sunday's total of 129 was the lowest since 108 on Monday, Jan. 10.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County remained at 2,166 after 14 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 28 to 4,845 and Broward is third at 2,082 with 11 more.
St. Lucie remained at 483, Martin rose by 2 to 238 and Indian River stayed at 226. Okeechobee increased by 1 to 63 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 42 deaths in South Florida of the 106 state total, which is 39.6 percent, there are 10,103, which is 38.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,197, an average of 171 and 4.8 percent, compared with 1,169 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 73 over seven days for 3.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.5 percent with the world at 4.7 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,713,589, including 106,691 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
Ten days ago, Florida passed 1.6 million cases. It took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 14,375, which is different than the 15,019 increase because of an update from previous days.
Friday's cases rose by 10,976 and Thursday's by 11,423. The previous four days cases were under 10,000 with the last time that happening Dec. 6-9.
Last Saturday's increase was 12,311.
Wednesday's increased cases of 8,408 were the least since 8,002 one Monday, Jan. 18.
The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 16.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,515 Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 1,151 one day after 847 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 1,373, St. Lucie 163, Martin 50, Indian River 83 and Okeechobee 46. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 360,642 and Broward is second at 172,082, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 73,675 for an average of 10,525 at 4.5 percent. The previous week the increase was79,728 for an average of 11,390. The average since the first case, which was 335 days ago, is 5,115 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 21st at 48.1 with Arizona No. 1 at 85.0, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 160 on Dec. 31.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 271 compared with 329 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 6,153 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 225 in one day. Twenty-six days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,154.
Hillsborough County remained at 1,293 in fourth ahead of Pinellas, which decreased in a datas revision by 2 to 1,288. Polk went up 3 to 967 in sixth, Orange by 2 to 939 in seventh, Duval by 4 to 902 in eighth and Lee by 8 to 793 in ninth.
CASES
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 18,819,999 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
In data through Friday:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week high of 14.77 percent one day after 7.06 and six days after a two-week low of 6.36. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 13.52 percent one day after 7.31, six days after a two-week low of 5.50 and a high of 13.65 seven days ago.
St. Lucie's rate was 12.96 percent one day after 9.34, six days after a two-week low of 8.73 and two-week high of 16.08 four days ago. Martin's rate was 7.01 percent one day after 7.56, six days after a two-week low of 3.33 and a two-week high of 10.62 Jan. 19. Indian River's rate was 14.5 percent one day after 6.71 percent, a two-week high of 13.7 seven days ago with a low of 5.16 six days ago. Okeechobee's rate of a two-week low of 16.67 percent on 55 negative tests was one day after 6.12 on 276 negative tests with a two-week high of 27.5 on 87 negative tests seven ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which neared 2,215,000 deaths and passed 102.6 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.5 (-0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.9 (+0.2).
Deaths per million: Florida 1,227, U.S. 1,356, world 285.2. New York, which represents 9.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,238 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths, with an increase of 1, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 139 people with no change in data through Friday.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 8,348 people 85 and older, an increase of 71 in one day.
Infant to 4: 31,738 cases, an increase of 279, and 469 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 95,466 cases, an increase of 944, with 437 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 5.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,191,277 of the 1,667,442 residents' cases. In that group, 1,567 have died with an increase of 8 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,410,810 cases. A total of 4,397 have died, with 35 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
Through Friday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 25,504 with an increase of 181. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 180 to 17,584. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 100 to 15,280 . No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 10,041 from 9,966. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,869 vs. 7,808.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,620 rising 56, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,446 with an increase of 42 and Stuart at 4,463, a rise of 26.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 9 to 814 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 702,135 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 70,002 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,579 with 10 more compared with 21 the day before. Martin by 2 to 646, St. Lucie by 6 to 1,2671, Indian River remained at 598 and Okeechobee by 4 to 342.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,387, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 59 in data through Friday. Palm Beach County is second at 918, with 3 more. Miami-Dade leads with 942.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 436,799 Friday, an increase of 3,604 and after a record 4,466 Jan. 12. Seventeen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 22,652 at 5.5 percent. The rise one Friday ago was 3,760.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 185 to rise to 43,278 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 617 seven days after state-record 764 deaths at 39,578. No. 3 Texas with rise of 349, one day after state-record 471, at 35,988. o. 5 Pennsylvania at 21,462 with increase of 159.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 New Jersey 83, No. 7 Illinois 71, No. 8 Michigan 6, No. 9 Massachusetts 98, No. 10 Georgia 130.
Also with at least 50, No. 17 Alabama 226, No. 11 Arizona 203, No. 15 North Carolina 111, No. 22 Virginia 71, No. 12 Ohio 64, No. 31 Kansas 61 (two days), No. 16 Louisiana 58, No. 32 Kentucky 57. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 42.
Cases
Cases were 25,929,282 Friday with a rise of 166,113 after a record 300,282 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Friday was 190,032.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,205,947 with U.S.-high 19,337 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,330,028 (including probable) with 19,076 after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,387,059 with 12,579after record 19,942 Nov. 16. No. 5 Illinois 1,120,528 with 4,156 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-two states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 8 Pennsylvania 9,643 (backlog of antigen tests), No. 10 North Carolina 6,959, No. 9 Arizona 5,028, No. 12 New Jersey 5,023, No. 11 Tennessee 4,908, No. 7 Ohio 4,874, No. 6 Georgia 4,786, No. 21 South Carolina 3,112.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.3 percent of the 15,050 deaths, after a record 17,543 deaths Jan. 20 and 20.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 99,230 at 4.7 percent. The rise one Friday ago was 16,080.
Cases: Increased by 589,242 after a record 845,285 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Friday ago, the cases were 640,831.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,099 deaths for a total of 222,775 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 58,691 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 9,119,477.
No. 3 Mexico: 1,434deaths after record 1,803 Jan. 21 for a total of 156,579 and moved past India the day before into third place. Cases: 16,374 after record 22,339 Jan. 21
No. 4 India: 163 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,283, to rise to 154,010. Cases: 18,855 cases, compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,720,048. The deaths and cases curve since the pandemic show a rise and then decrease.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,721 new deaths and 200,394 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,245 deaths two days after record 1,725 to rise to 104,371, as well as 29,079 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 477 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 13,574 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 510 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 22,858 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 534 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 19,238 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,813,048. No. 9 Spain 513 deaths with the record 996 and 38,118 cases after record 44,357 Jan. 21.
No. 11 Germany reported 832 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 12,799 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 336 deaths and 6,144 cases.
No. 10 Iran: 71 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,573 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 137 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,9801 and 4,690 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 34 deaths and at 11,591. Neighboring Norway 7 deaths to rise to 564, as well as 299 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death Tuesday and another one week ago after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 49th behind Bosnia and Herzegovina with 4,636. China added 52 cases Saturday.
South Korea: 15 deaths Saturday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,414 plus 455 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 96 deaths one day after record 113 for a total of 5,610, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 3,534 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
No. 14 South Africa: 528 deaths with the record 839 Jan. 19 and 6,141 cases.
