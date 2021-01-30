Former Seminoles quarterback James Blackman headed to Arkansas State

Former Florida State quarterback James Blackman has found a new team.
The South Bay native and ex-Glades Central Community High School star announced Friday night on Instagram that he is committed to play for Arkansas State and new head coach Butch Davis.
"I'm just ready to work," Blackman wrote.
He'll have two years of eligibility remaining with the Red Wolves.
Blackman, who had been an on-again, off-again starter for the Seminoles since 2017, left the FSU football team in November and announced his intention to transfer.
He began last season as the starter but was benched in favor of true freshman Tate Rodemaker for the third game against Jacksonville State.
Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis, who played at the Benjamin School in West Palm Beach, replaced an ineffective Rodemaker, leading the Seminoles off the bench to their first win of the season, and assumed the role permanently for the remainder of the season.
Blackman was the starting quarterback for three different FSU head coaches -- Jimbo Fisher, who left after the 2017 season for Texas A&M, current Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart, who was fired after a 9-12 record through 21 games, and Mike Norvell, who took over in 2020.
He finished his FSU career having thrown for 5,445 yards with 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.
The Red Wolves were 4-7 last season.
