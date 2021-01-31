Bicyclist who collided with car in Lake Worth Beach dies

A bicyclist who collided with a car earlier this month has died from his injuries.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Elnathan Allen Ross, 79, was traveling on Lucerne Avenue in Lake Worth Beach on Jan. 20 when he slammed into the back of a car.
The driver of a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling south on North Golfview Road and was stopped at the intersection.
As the Civic began to continue south, another vehicle turned in front of the Civic, causing the driver to brake suddenly to avoid crashing.
Ross was unable to stop before crashing into the back of the Civic.
He was ejected from the bicycle and taken to Delray Medical Center.
Ross, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, died nine days later.
