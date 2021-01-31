FSU fans help donate after recent transfer loses family home to fire

Jammie Robinson may be new to campus, but he's already feeling the love from Florida State fans.
Robinson, who recently transferred to FSU from South Carolina, announced Friday on Twitter that his family home in Georgia was destroyed in a fire.
"Our house burned down and we lost everything," Robinson said.
He then posted a link to a GoFundMe page seeking support.
Head coach Mike Norvell shared the link on his Twitter page, asking Seminoles to "please give where you can."
By Sunday morning, FSU and South Carolina fans had already helped to raise in excess of $35,000.
Robinson later thanked all the fans who stepped up to help.
Robinson played in 22 games for the Gamecocks the past two seasons, recording 136 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and two interceptions.
