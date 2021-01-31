Kids participate in inaugural fishing tournament

Two South Florida foundations have partnered up to find new ways to reach at-risk youth in the community.
Twenty-four children between the ages of 7 and 14 participated in an inaugural fishing tournament Saturday in Lantana.
The event was hosted by the American Academy, a nonprofit organization based in Lake Worth Beach that serves the youth and the community with after-school and sports programs, and Always Progress, a nonprofit organization founded by a former MMA fighter that remodels gyms and holds mentor classes for kids.
Students were invited to participate based on their academic achievement and demonstration of strong character.
The foundation's founders said it has been more difficult for youth since they are home more due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they hope adventures like these can help open the kids' perspective.
"All it takes is one," said Mark Roseme, founder of the American Academy. "All it takes is one to help them change their life and see something different and this is a great way to start off the new year."
"All these kids will not be fighters, but at the end of the day, fighting teaches you something in life that is transferable to no matter what you do in life," said Rashad Evans, co-founder of Always Progress.
