Residents enjoy scaled back South Florida mini fair

The South Florida Fair has officially come to end, at least for now.
On Sunday, residents spent the evening enjoying a reduced number of rides due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We made it a mini fair and we eliminated some of the big rides so there was not big crowds that come to ride those rides," said Vicki Chouris, President and CEO, South Florida Fair.
Those who attended said they were thankful that the fair was still able to operate, despite COVID-19 restrictions.
"I think it's really nice that they still had an option for us to be here and for us to come and bring the kids even if it's a little scaled down," said Sarika Roopnarine, attendee. "At least we can have some kind of experience and feelings by having some of the things that we normally have.
Roopnarine said she has been coming to the South Florida Fair for years.
"I've been coming with my dad since I was 18 and it's been almost 20 years now and every year the fair brings the fun," said Roopnarine.
Inside, masks were required except when eating or drinking.
Chouris said all attractions and vendors were moved outside.
"It's very nice that they sanitize everything and that they have sanitize stations and everybody is kept safe," said attendee Madison Small. "There's a lot of things that you can enjoy here like your toys and win prizes."
Among the favorites of the fair were the food.
"Funnel cakes," said Jack Small when asked about his favorite food.
"I go for the gator bites, frog legs and turkey legs," said Mahindranath Roopnarine.
Those who did not attend will have the chance to on May 7th when Chouris said the fair will return on a bigger scale and with more rides.
