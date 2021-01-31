State's cases rise by 7,788, fewest in 2 months; deaths rise by 119 vs. 106 day before

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 7,788, nearly half as much as the day before and the lowest since 7,087 on Dec. 1 in 2 1/2 months, as deaths increased by 119, compared with 106 the day before, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday. Also, the state's and Palm Beach County daily first-time positivity rates were the lowest in three months.
Tests reported from labs Saturday were 165,776 one day after a 262,869 and two days after 91,314, the least since 62,341 on Dec. 28. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.54 percent, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, one day after 6.2 and two days after 14.47 percent, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.41 percent, the lowest since 4.63 Nov. 5, and one day after 6.81 and two days after 12.31, the highest since a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.6 percent, the lowest since 7.41 Nov. 5, one day after 8.72, and two days after 18.28, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 331 days, the death toll has reached 26,479 for an average of 80 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 26,915, which rose by 1 to 436.
Florida was among 9 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Saturday as fatalities in the U.S. passed 400,000 Jan. 19, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 26 million Saturday, 6 days after 25 million and earlier 6 days after 24 million. The first case was reported in Washington state one year ago, Jan. 21.
Florida's deaths passed 26,000 on Thursday, six days after surpassing 25,000. It took six days to rise more than 1,000 from 24,000 and five days from 23,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
One week ago Friday, deaths rose by 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Deaths rose by 219 Friday and 202 Thursday.
Florida's 106 deaths Saturday were the lowest since 98 on Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Last Sunday's total of 129 was the lowest since 108 on Monday, Jan. 10.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County remained at 2,166 for the second day in a row. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 28 to 4,874 and Broward is third at 2,092 with 10 more.
St. Lucie rose by 5 to 488, Martin rose by 1 to 239 and Indian River by 1 to 227. Okeechobee increased by 1 to 64 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 47 deaths in South Florida of the 119 state total, which is 39.5 percent, there are 10,150, which is 38.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,186, an average of 169 and 4.7 percent, compared with 1,156 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 68 over seven days for 3.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.3 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,721,377, including 107,242 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
It took 10 days for Florida to pass 1.7 million cases Saturday from more than 1.6 million. It took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 7,695, which is different than the 7,788 increase because of an update from previous days.
Saturday's cases rose by 15,019, which wasd the most since 16,875 on Jan. 5.
On Thursday, cases increased by 8,408 on Wednesday, the fourth day in a row under 10,000.
The previous four days cases were under 10,000 with the last time that happening Dec. 6-9.
Last Sunday's increase was 9,535..
Wednesday's increased cases of 8,408 were the least since 8,002 one Monday, Jan. 18.
The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 19.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,478. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 551 one day after 1,151and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 782, St. Lucie 81, Martin 45, Indian River 6`1 and Okeechobee 19. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 372,120 and Broward is second at 172,864, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 71,928 for an average of 10,275 at 4.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 78,170 for an average of 11,167. The average since the first case, which was 336 days ago, is 5,123 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 22nd at 46.3 with Arizona No. 1 at 78.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 163 on Jan. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 159 compared with 271 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 6,101hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 52 in one day. Twenty-seven days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,154.
Hillsborough County remained at 1,293 in fourth ahead of Pinellas, which increased by 1 1,289. Polk stayed at 967 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 940 in seventh, Duval by 9 to 911 in eighth and Lee by 1 to 794 in ninth.
CASES
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 19,027,767 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week low of 5.55 percent one day 5.70 and a two-week high of 14.77 two days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 5.62 percent one day after 6.35, after a two-week low of 5.51 Jab. 22 and a high of 13.67 Jan. 21.
St. Lucie's rate was a two-week low of 6.78 percent one day after 8.49 and and two-week high of 16.18 six days ago. Martin's rate was 9.07 percent one day after 5.03, a two-week low of 3.33 Jan. 22 and a two-week high of 10.63 Jan. 19. Indian River's rate was 5.55 percent one day after 6.76, two days after a two-week high of 14.56 with a low of 5.18 Jan. 22. Okeechobee's rate of 8.33 percent on 209 negative tests was one day after 16.05 on 251 negative tests with a two-week low of 6.12 on 276 negative tests three days ago and a two-week high of 27.5 on 87 negative tests Jan. 21. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which neared 2,228,000 deaths and passed 103.1 million cases Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.5, Indian River 2.3 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,233, U.S. 1,364, world 286.7. New York, which represents 9.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,246 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 140 people with a rise of 1.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 8,403 people 85 and older, an increase of 26 in one day.
Infant to 4: 32,299 cases, an increase of 184, and 470 were hospitalized, which didn't change. Ages 5-14: 98,369 cases, an increase of 678, with 438 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,207,301 of the 1,689,700 residents' cases. In that group, 1,582 have died with an increase of 8 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,429,806 cases. A total of 4,436 have died, with 23 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
Through Saturday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 25,769 with an increase of 265. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 300 to 17,884. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 181 to 15,461. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 10,142 from 10,075. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,869 vs. 7,869.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,714 rising 94, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,507 with an increase of 61 and Stuart at 4,483, a rise of 20.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 8 to 822 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 72,294 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 70,181 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,588 with 9 more compared with 10 the day before. Martin stayed at 646, St. Lucie by 1 to 1,268, Indian River remained at 599 and Okeechobee stayed at 342.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,426, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 23. Palm Beach County is second at 919, with a rise of 1. Miami-Dade leads with 949.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 439,530 Saturday, an increase of 2,732 and after a record 4,466 Jan. 12. Seventeen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 22,054 at 5.3 percent. The rise one Saturday ago was 3,329.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 175 to rise to 43,453 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 638 after state-record 764 deaths Jan. 22 at 40,216. No. 3 Texas with rise of 332, two das after state-record 471, at 36,320. No. 5 Pennsylvania at 21,602 with increase of 5,191.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 New Jersey 74, No. 7 Illinois 65, No. 8 Michigan 104, No. 9 Massachusetts 87, No. 10 Georgia 159.
Also with at least 50, No. 15 North Carolina 130, No. 14 Tennessee 113, No. 11 Arizona 76, No. 28 Iowa 74, No. 22 Virginia 70, No. 21 South Carolina 65. No 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Cases
Cases were 26,069,046 Saturday with a rise of 142,091 after a record 300,282 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Saturday was 170,138.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,224,374 with 18,427 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,349,262 with 19,350 after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,399,863 with 12,804 after record 19,942 Nov. 16. No. 5 Illinois 1,238,873 with 3,345 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Nineteen states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 10 North Carolina 6,168, No. 8 Pennsylvania 5,191, No. 9 Arizona 5,119, No. 6 Georgia 4,933, No. 12 New Jersey 4,626, No. 17 Virginia 4,309, No. 7 Ohio 4,151, No. 16 Massachusetts 3,957.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 22.8 percent of the 12,83 additional deaths, after a record 17,543 deaths Jan. 20 and 20.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 99,135 at 4.9 percent. The rise one Saturday ago was 14,302.
Cases: Increased by 501,261 after a record 845,285 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Saturday ago, the cases were 609,880.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,196 deaths for a total of 223,971 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 57,498 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 9,176,975.
No. 3 Mexico: 1,495 deaths after record 1,803 Jan. 21 for a total of 158,074. Cases: 15,337 after record 22,339 Jan. 21
No. 4 India: 137 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,283, to rise to 154,147. Cases: 13,083 cases, compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,733,131. The deaths and cases curve since the pandemic show a rise and then decrease.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,352 new deaths and 148,317 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,200 deaths three days after record 1,725 to rise to 105,571, as well as 23,275 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 421 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 12,715 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 242 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 24,392 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 512 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 19,032 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,832,080. No. 9 Spain no data after 513 deaths Friday with the record 996 and 38,118 cases after record 44,357 Jan. 21.
No. 11 Germany reported 460 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 9,841 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 303 deaths and 5,864 cases.
No. 10 Iran: 82 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,317 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 141 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 19,942 and 4,255 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," no data and is at 11,591. Neighboring Norway remained at 564, as well as 218 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death Tuesday and another one week ago after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 49th behind Bosnia and Herzegovina with 4,636. China added 92 cases Sunday.
South Korea: 6 deaths Sunday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,420 plus 355 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 91 deaths two days after record 113 for a total of 5,701, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 3,345 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
No. 14 South Africa: 318 deaths with the record 839 Jan. 19 and 5,297 cases.
