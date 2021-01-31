Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure' goes virtual

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure looked a bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Walkers and runners gathered in socially distanced groups on Saturday to participate in the virtual walk.
The event was kicked off (virtually) with WPTV's Kelley Dunn, Tania Rogers and Michael Williams.
People in Palm Beach and Martin counties raised funds for the 30th anniversary of the race, which usually takes place in downtown West Palm Beach.
The theme for this year's race was "race where you are."
Fundraising for the virtual race continues until March 1.
