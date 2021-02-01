Bethesda Hospital hit by security breach

Bethesda Hospital said Monday that a security breach last year may have compromised the personal information of some of its patients.
Officials said on Dec. 1 they discovered an employee at the hospital "impermissibly accessed" protected health information and altered a home health order used to provide a patient with home care services.
The hospital said they launched an internal investigation, terminated the employee and notified law enforcement.
Patients at the hospital between June 1, 2019, to Dec. 2, 2020, may have been affected.
Social Security number, name, date of birth, address, insurance information and clinical documentation of the patients may have been compromised.
The hospital said they have notified patients who they believe were potentially affected and have arranged for them to receive identity protection and credit monitoring for 12 months.
If you have any questions, the hospital asks you to contact the Baptist Health Privacy Office at Privacy@BaptistHealth.net or 786-596-8850 or 866-33-HIPAA (866-334-4722).
