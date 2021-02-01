Black History Month events modified during COVID-19 pandemic

Monday marks the start of Black History Month, a time recognizing and honoring the achievements of Black people in the past and present.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrations will look a lot different this year.
Khinuu Nefer celebrates African culture all year long.
"Part of my program is that we try to preserve the African arts as close to our authenticity as we can," said Nefer, the founder of Afrique Ngozi Dance and Drum Inc.
WPTV first spoke to Nefer a couple of years ago when she was preparing to hosts a Kwanzaa celebration for the children she teaches. She said COVID-19 has changed their operation.
"I started jumping on the virtual train and we kind of picked up where we left off. So business is really good right now. We’ve still been performing and we’ve still been rehearsing. We are just more cautious on how we interact now," Nefer said.
This Saturday, Nefer is teaming up with the Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach to teach an African drumming class for children in grades K-5 in celebration of Black History Month.
"It’s our way of preserving the culture, it’s really the only to preserve the culture. By teaching a child," Nefer said.
Over at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum in Delray Beach, Executive Director Charlene Farrington said they are hosting virtual series spanning three months, kicking off with Author Jason Reynolds on his book "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You."
Farrington said Black history shouldn’t only be talked about one month out of the year.
"We’re not really here to entertain people during the month of February. We don’t have Black things to do. We are here to share knowledge that may have not been known and encourage people to incorporate that into their daily lives," Farrington said.
