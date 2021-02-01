Chase ends when 16-year-old driver crashes into pole

Officials say a 16-year-old driver led Indian River County deputies on a car chase that ended in a crash.
According to deputies, the car was seen coming out a neighborhood speeding and running a stop sign with no lights on.
Deputies attempted to stop the car in the 1600 block of 13th Street, but the driver lost control in the 1100 block. The car crashed into a telephone pole.
The car had three passengers who were 15, 19 and 20 years old. All of those in the car were transported to the hospital as trauma alerts.
Their identities and conditions have not been released.
Deputies say charges for the driver are pending at this time.
