Cheap and easy fixes to up your home value

As the real estate market continues to boom in South Florida, many homeowners are taking advantage of their extra time at home to spruce up their homes on the cheap.
Remy Torsiello decided to tackle some home renovation during COVID.
“It was kind of a good time, because you know, we aren’t doing tons of other stuff right now,” she said. “We aren’t traveling. You spend a lot more time at home, so more time to make decisions, come up with a plan.”
Torsiello said not to mention more time for some DIY projects.
“With everyone being at their homes a lot more right now, you do notice things that bother you,” she said. “Master bathroom, do you want to paint the cabinets? change the hardware? Change the shower fixtures and stuff like that.”
Experts said to start small. One example is changing out light switch plates.
“Replace the old yellowish, brown light switches with new light switches and that will go a long way,” said realtor Bonnie Heatzig.
Heatzig said focus on areas where you spend the most time and make little changes, like switching out high hat covers. Replace old bulbs with LED lights for the look and also the savings on your electricity bill. Also, consider new knobs and fixtures in your bathroom and kitchen.
“Small touches like changing out the cabinet hardware go a long way,” said Heatzig. “Some great finds that exude your personality and give style, your own style to your home.”
Aside from the main living spaces, Heatzig suggests focusing on the outdoor spaces, like something as simple as planting flowers.
She suggested it’s a good time to make these changes now, as the real estate market is booming.
“Buyers love to see a home that’s well kept and that goes a long way,” she said. “It helps them envision themselves and their family in your space.”
“When you have something slightly better than builder grade or whatever the house came with, it really makes a difference,” said Torsiello.
