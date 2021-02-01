Doc's All American restaurant in Delray Beach closes

A staple restaurant for decades in Delray Beach has suddenly closed its doors.
Doc's All American, a popular burger and fries joint, is no longer in business after satisfying hungry residents since 1951.
Located in the Old School Square historic district at the corner of Swinton and Atlantic avenues, many locals will recognize the restaurant for its retro signage that harkens back to a bygone era.
The closing comes as a surprise to many patrons after the restaurant posted on its Facebook page in January that they couldn't "wait to see everyone this year!"
A developer had made plans to build the "Swinton Station" in the area, and there is a sign posted outside Doc's promoting the project with the words "coming soon" and "available space."
Attorney Neil Schiller, who represents the developer, said they decided to close Doc's to get a better understanding of the building. They are now in the process of applying for historic designation to make it a historic site.
Schiller said there are no plans to demolish the building, and they have every intention to save the structure and rehabilitate it.
The city previously denied a rezoning attempt.
The "Swinton Station" project, which would include retail, restaurant and office space, is set to go before the city commission again.
Scripps Only Content 2021