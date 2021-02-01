Drive-thru vaccine clinic giving second doses in St. Lucie County

People will be rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in St. Lucie County.
A three-day drive-thru vaccine clinic begins this morning at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierce. First doses of the vaccine aren't being provided.
Instead, a second-dose of the vaccine will be administered to people who received their first shots at the fairgrounds from Jan. 9 through Jan. 13.
The date you need to head to the fairgrounds to get your second dose, varies based on when you received the first.
Scripps Only Content 2021