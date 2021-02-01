9 families affected by mobile home fire in St. Lucie County

Several people were taken to the hospital on Monday morning after flames broke out at a mobile home in St. Lucie County, authorities say.
The St. Lucie County Fire Rescue District said crews responded to the Colony Club Mobile Home Park, located in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 1 near Fort Pierce, around 2:45 a.m.
Officials said a fire started at a mobile home while residents were inside, and at least four other homes were impacted.
Several people inside the home were taken to local hospitals, according to Chief Deputy Brian Hester with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
The American Red Cross was called to help a total of nine families affected by the fire.
The fire rescue district, sheriff's office, and state fire marshal are working together to determine the cause of the fire.
