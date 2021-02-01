Jupiter police focus on pedestrian, bicyclist safety after spike in incidents

Below are some reminders to improves safety on roads:

Drivers: Obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists, especially in intersections

Bicyclists: Obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic flow, and always use lights when riding at night

Pedestrians: Cross in crosswalk or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night