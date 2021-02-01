Jupiter police focus on pedestrian, bicyclist safety after spike in incidents

The Jupiter Police Department is rolling out a new safety program to help keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe.
Its called the Jupiter Beach A1A Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Initiative.
The program comes after a recent spike in violations and incidents along A1A, police explained in a news release.
Some include, bicyclists impeding traffic, disobeying traffic signs and pedestrians failing to use sidewalks, all of which police say can lead to serious safety issues.
This new program includes three phases that will be implemented over the next few months up until until June.
The first phase will focus on education starting Feb. 1 until March 31. The second phase will be from April 1 to April 30 and will consist of traffic stops and continuing education.
And the third phase will include stricter enforcement through written warnings or traffic tickets for repeat offenders. The third phase will be from May 1 to June 1.
Below are some reminders to improves safety on roads:
Drivers: Obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists, especially in intersections
Bicyclists: Obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic flow, and always use lights when riding at night
Pedestrians: Cross in crosswalk or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night
Scripps Only Content 2021