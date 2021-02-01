Motorcycle club takes 85-year-old woman for ride on her birthday

An 85-year-old Boca Raton woman checked an item off her "bucket list" on Sunday.
Gladys Stinga has wanted to ride on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for some time.
Her late husband Antonino rode professionally in Argentina.
The Harley-Davidson motorcycle club of Palm Beach County presented Stinga with gifts and made her an honorary member of the organization.
The 30-motorcycle entourage took her out for a 20-minute ride through Boca Raton.
She said she was grateful for this opportunity and that Antonino would have been so proud.
"If you had the chance to do what you want these to do, go ahead baby, go ahead," Stinga said. "Because it is something that you will never forget."
The event was not only a tribute to her and her late husband, but also to celebrate her birthday.
"She's a wonderful woman. She's a family member now," Kris Kollar, director of the Palm Beach Harley Owners Group, said. "We were 100 members. Now we're 101 members. She's an honorary member for 2021."
