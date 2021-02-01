Season tickets now on sale for 2021 FAU home football games

Season tickets are on sale for the 2021 Florida Atlantic football games.
FAU opened its sales Monday for returning and new season ticket holders.
The Owls have won two Conference USA championships since 2017 and have played in a bowl game three of the last four seasons.
Home games this season include the Oct. 2 "Shula Bowl" rivalry against Florida International and defending C-USA East Division champion Marshall on Nov. 6.
Season ticket prices begin at just $60 and payment plan options are available.
There are no price increases from last season.
Click here to renew or become a season ticket holder.
