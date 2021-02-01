State's cases rise by 5,730, lowest since mid-November; deaths increase 206

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 5,730, the fewest since 4,663 on Nov. 16, as deaths increased by 206, though there was only one in Palm Beach County and none on the Treasure Coast, compared with 119 the day before and the total toll including nonresidents passed 27,000, the Florida Health Department announced Monday.
Tests reported from labs Sunday were 81,136, the least since 62,341 on Dec. 28, one day after 165,393. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 8.39 percent one day after 5.54, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28 and two days after 14.48 percent, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 8.09 percent, one day after 5.42 and two days after 12.31, the highest since a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 11.94 percent, one day after 7.6 percent, the lowest since 7.41 Nov. 5 and three days after 18.28, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 332 days, the death toll has reached 26,685 for an average of 80 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 27,129, which rose by 8 to 444.
Florida was among 6 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Sunday as fatalities in the U.S. passed 400,000 Jan. 19, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 26 million Saturday, 6 days after 25 million and earlier 6 days after 24 million. The first case was reported in Washington state one year ago, Jan. 21.
Florida's deaths of residents passed 26,000 on Thursday, six days after surpassing 25,000. It took six days to rise more than 1,000 from 24,000 and five days from 23,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Monday's increase was the most for that day of the week since the pandemic. Last Monday's increase was 153.
One week ago Friday, deaths rose by 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Florida's 106 deaths Saturday were the fewest since 98 on Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County increased by 1 to 2,166 after two days of none. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 31 to 4,905 and Broward is third at 2,115 with 23 more.
Remaining the same were St. Lucie at 488, Martin at 239, Indian River at 227 and Okeechobee at 64 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 45 deaths in South Florida of the 206 state total, which is 21.8 percent, there are 10,205, which is 38.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,239, an average of 177 and 4.0 percent, compared with 1,172 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 43 over seven days for 2.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.3 percent with the world at 4.5 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,727,107, including 107,619 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
It took 10 days for Florida to pass 1.7 million cases Saturday from more than 1.6 million. It took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 5,624, which is different than the 5,730 increase because of an update from previous days.
Sunday's cases rose by 7,788, which was the least since 7,081 on Dec. 1.
Saturday's cases rose by 15,019, which was the most since 16,875 on Jan. 5.
On Wednesday, cases increased by 8,408, the fourth day in a row under 10,000. The previous four days days in a row cases were under 10,000 with the last time that happening Dec. 6-9
Last Monday's increase was 8,720.
The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 22.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,303. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 377 one day after 551and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 788, St. Lucie 107, Martin 20, Indian River 45 and Okeechobee 10. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 373,423 and Broward is second at 173,6524, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 68,930 for an average of 9,848 at 4.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 76,888 for an average of 11,270. The average since the first case, which was 337 days ago, is 5,125 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 31th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 19th at 46.3 with Arizona No. 1 at 74.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 165 on Jan. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 160 compared with 159 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 6,101 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 41 in one day. Twenty-eightn days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,154.
Hillsborough County rose by 26 to 1,319 in fourth ahead of Pinellas, which increased by 15 1,304. Polk stayed at 967 in sixth, Orange by 18 to 958 in seventh, Duval by 16 to 927 in eighth and Lee remained at 794 in ninth.
CASES
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 19,157,510 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 7.72 percent, one day after a two-week low of 5.56 and a two-week high of 14.8 three days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.72 percent one day after 5.6, a two-week low of 5.52 Jan. 22 and a high of 13.68 Jan. 21.
St. Lucie's rate was a two-week high of 17.09 percent, one day after two-week low of 7.2. Martin's rate was 8.37 percent one day after 8.07, a two-week low of 3.33 Jan. 22 and a two-week high of 10.63 Jan. 19. Indian River's rate was 10.8 percent one day after 5.57, three days after a two-week high of 14.62 with a low of 5.18 Jan. 22. Okeechobee's rate of 21.74 percent on 36 negative tests was one day after 8.335 on 209 negative tests with a two-week low of 6.12 on 276 negative tests four days ago and a two-week high of 27.5 on 87 negative tests Jan. 21. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 2,237,000 deaths and passed 103.5 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent (-0.1), Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.5, Indian River 2.3 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,242, U.S. 1,368, world 287.8. New York, which represents 9.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,246 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 143 people with a rise of 3.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 8,473 people 85 and older, an increase of 70 in one day.
Infant to 4: 32,299 cases, an increase of 171, and 473 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 98,905 cases, an increase of 36, with 441 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 3.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,207,301 of the 1,689,700 residents' cases in data through Sunday. In that group, 1,582 have died with an increase of 8 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,429,806 cases. A total of 4,436 have died, with 23 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
Through Sunday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 25,891with an increase of 122. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 81 to 17,965. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 86 to 15,547. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 10,216 from 10,142. No. 5 Delray Beach at 8,012 vs. 7,975.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,770 rising 56, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,532 with an increase of 25 and Stuart at 4,503, a rise of 20.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 2 to 824 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 72,454 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 70,346 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,602 with 14 more compared with 9 the day before. Martin rose by 1 to 647, St. Lucie by 3 to 1,271, Indian River by 2 to 601 and Okeechobee stayed at 342.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,481, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 55. Palm Beach County is second at 920, with a rise of 1. Miami-Dade leads with 950.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 441,324 Sunday, an increase of 1,794 and after a record 4,466 Jan. 12. Ten states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 22,073 at 5.3 percent. The rise one Sunday ago was 1,776.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 181 to rise to 43,624 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 481 after state-record 764 deaths Jan. 22 at 40,697. No. 3 Texas with rise of 171, three days after state-record 471, at 36,491. No. 5 Pennsylvania at 21,661 with increase of 59.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 New Jersey 29, No. 7 Illinois 40, No. 8 Michigan no data, No. 9 Massachusetts 46, No. 10 Georgia 2.
Also with at least 50, No. 27 Iowa state-record 250 (some from data review), No. 14 Tennessee 59, No. 16 Louisiana 58, No. 12 Ohio 54. Also, No. 11 Arizona 22 and No 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Cases
Cases were 26,185,355 Sunday with a rise of 111,896 after a record 300,282 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Sunday was 131,075.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,243,348 with U.S.-high 18,974 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,360,632 with 11,370 after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,410,656 with 10,793 after record 19,942 Nov. 16. No. 5 Illinois 1,126,301 with 2,428 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Eighteen states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 9 Arizona 5,025, No. 10 North Carolina 4,899, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,985, No. 12 New Jersey 3,823, No. 22 Louisiana 3,355, No. 11 Tennessee 3,119, No. 6 Georgia 3,021, No. 7 Ohio 3,011.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 20.2 percent of the 9,327 additional deaths, after a record 17,554 deaths Jan. 20 and 20.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 97,091 at 4.5 percent. The rise one Sunday ago was 9,971.
Cases: Increased by 395,513, with the last time cases were under 400,000 was 392,593 on Oct. 20 and after a record 845,285 Jan. 8. One Sunday ago, the cases were 490,667
No. 2 Brazil: 563 deaths for a total of 224,534 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 27,756 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 9,204,731.
No. 3 Mexico: 462 deaths after record 1,803 Jan. 21 for a total of 158,536. Cases: 7,030 after record 22,339 Jan. 21
No. 4 India: 127 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,283, to rise to 154,274. Cases: 13,051 cases, compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world with 10,746,183. The deaths and cases curve since the pandemic show a rise and then decrease.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 2,837 new deaths and 123,140 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 587 deaths four days after record 1,725 to rise to 105,571, as well as 21,088 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 237 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 11,252 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 195 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 19,235 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 485 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 18,359 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,850,439. No. 9 Spain no data after 513 deaths Friday with the record 996 and 38,118 cases after record 44,357 Jan. 21.
No. 11 Germany reported 265 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 8,425 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 98 deaths and 4,706 cases.
No. 10 Iran: 70 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,268 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 90 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 20,032 and 3,924 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," no data and is at 11,591. Neighboring Norway remained at 564 for the second day in row, as well as 173 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death Tuesday and another one week ago after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 49th behind Bosnia and Herzegovina with 4,636. China added 42 cases Monday.
South Korea: 5 deaths Monday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,425 plus 303 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 65 deaths three days after record 113 for a total of 5766, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 2,673 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
No. 14 South Africa: 213 deaths with the record 839 Jan. 19 and 4,525 cases.
