Study: pregnant moms can pass COVID antibodies to unborn kids

A new study suggests pregnant women pass COVID-19 antibodies to their babies, potentially protecting them from infection.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia looked at 83 women who tested positive for antibodies at the time of their delivery.
Seventy-two of the babies also had antibodies detected in their cord blood -- regardless of whether their mother had symptoms of the virus.
Most had similar levels of antibodies as found in their mother's blood.
However, women infected earlier in their pregnancies transferred more antibodies to their babies.
The study was published in JAMA Pediatrics.
Both the CDC and the World Health Organization now agree COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women.
WPTV Reporter Tania Rogers is working on this story and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Scripps Only Content 2021