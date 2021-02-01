Ticket sales for spring training games delayed

The sale of spring training tickets for St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins games in Jupiter has been delayed because of uncertainty about the schedule.
Major League Baseball last week proposed a one-month delay to the start of spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium announced earlier that spring training tickets for Cardinals and Marlins games would go on sale beginning Monday.
But a message on the stadium's website said spring training tickets "are not currently available."
"Additional information regarding the ticket on-sale date, pricing and available packages will be announced in the coming weeks," the message said.
The Cardinals and Marlins are supposed to open the spring training slate Feb. 27.
A few miles south in West Palm Beach, the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is home to the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.
Ticket sales are also unavailable on its website, with a message saying they'll "be available soon."
Sources told ESPN that the Major League Baseball Players Association is considering the proposal to delay the start of the season. If no counteroffer is presented this week, spring training will likely begin as scheduled, ESPN reported.
