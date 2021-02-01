Vaccinations ramp-up; doctors warn against complacency

As people become vaccinated for COVID-19, there is a concern about the public starting to let their guard down about the virus.
Doctors say it is important for people, even if they have had both vaccination shots, to keep wearing masks and social distancing.
They point out the two vaccines approved for use by the CDC, Pfizer and Moderna, are about 95 percent effective, still leaving some people exposed to infection.
"We're now seeing some variants, some new strains. … The vaccines may or may not be protected from them, so there is still a lot of virus in the community," Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. David Dodson said.
Doctors say it also possible vaccinated people can be asymptomatic and possibly spread COVID-19 to non-vaccinated people.
