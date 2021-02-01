Vote on new name for St. Lucie County bus system

Government officials in St. Lucie County hope a rebranding of their transit system will revitalize the current Treasure Coast Connector system.
Last month the community submitted more than 650 recommendations for the system's new name.
The public is now invited to vote on their favorite of the top eight transit names by visiting the St. Lucie Bus Brand website.
The names include:
- Lucie Line
- Trident Transit
- St. Lucie Metro
- Sunrise Line
- GEM (Getting Everyone Moving)
- The Rover
- ART-Line
- SLC Hopper
Residents can vote once, per person, per day, through March 7.
Following the announcement of the winning name, a new logo will be developed.
The new name and brand will be unveiled early this summer.
