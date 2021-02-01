24-year-old Jupiter man killed in crash along I-95

A 24-year-old Jupiter man died overnight after his car lost control near Interstate 95 and Indiantown Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the I-95 southbound entrance ramp from westbound Indiantown Road.
FHP said the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading south and traveled off the road, hitting a concrete wall.
The sedan overturned several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.
FHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This case is still pending investigation.
