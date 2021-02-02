Boca Raton seeks input on future of Ocean Breeze Golf Course

The Boca Raton Beach and Parks District is moving forward with new plans at a former golf course.
The district had plans to build a new golf course at the closed Ocean Breeze golf course, but those have changed in the last year.
Now, the district is asking the public what they would like to see on the 18-hole space along Northwest Second Avenue.
The city must approve any plans before anything can be built at the location.
"We do want to hear from the public so that when we get some agreement between the city and the district. We want to go forward," said Susan Vogelgesang of the Beach and Parks District.
The Beach and Parks District and the city are currently negotiating how to move forward with the space.
