Cases nearly double in one day to 10,533; death rise by 137 vs. 206 day before

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 10,533, nearly double the day before, as deaths increased by 137, including a record 31 in Palm Beach County, compared with 206 Monday, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday.
Tests reported from labs Monday were 148,722, one day after 80,863, the least since 62,341 on Dec. 28 and a recorc262,792 three days ago. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 8.36 percent one day after 8.39, and two days after 5.54, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and three days after 14.51 percent, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.84 percent, one day after 8.14, two days after 5.41,the lowest since 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 10.96 three days earlier and a record 20.04 Dec. 28 and four days after 12.33, the highest since a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.77 percent, one day 11.98, two days after 7.63 the lowest since 7.41 Nov. 5 and four days after 18.30, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 333 days, the death toll has reached 26,822 for an average of 81 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 27,269, which rose by 3 to 447.
Florida was among 5 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Monday as fatalities in the U.S. passed 400,000 Jan. 19, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 26 million Saturday, 6 days after 25 million and earlier 6 days after 24 million. The first case was reported in Washington state one year ago, Jan. 21.
Florida's deaths of residents passed 26,000 on Thursday, six days after surpassing 25,000. It took six days to rise more than 1,000 from 24,000 and five days from 23,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Monday's increase of 206 was the most for that day of the week since the pandemic. Last Tuesday's increase was 227.
One week ago Friday, deaths rose by 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Florida's 106 deaths Saturday were the fewest since 98 on Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Palm Beach County increased to 2,199 after 2 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 2 to 4,907 and Broward is third at 2,119 with 4 more.
St. Lucie rose by 2 to 490, Martin by 4 to 243, Indian River by 5 to 232 and Okeechobee at 64 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 49 deaths in South Florida of the 137 state total, which is 35.8 percent, there are 10,254, which is 38.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,149, an average of 164 and 4.5 percent, compared with 1,237 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 74 over seven days for 3.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.3 percent with the world at 4.5 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,737,640, including 108,173 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
It took 10 days for Florida to pass 1.7 million cases Saturday from more than 1.6 million. It took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 10,385, which is different than the 10,533 increase because of an update from previous days.
Monday's cases rose by 5,730, the lowest since 4,663 Nov. 16.
Sunday's cases rose by 7,788.
On Wednesday, cases increased by 8,408, the fourth day in a row under 10,000. The previous four days days in a row cases were under 10,000 with the last time that happening Dec. 6-9
Last Tuesday's increase was 9,594.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 18.0percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,899. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 554 one day after 377and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 1,027, St. Lucie 144, Martin 58, Indian River 54 and Okeechobee 13. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 375,322 and Broward is second at 174,679, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 69,877 for an average of 9,982 at 4.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 78,666 for an average of 11,238. The average since the first case, which was 338 days ago, is 5,141 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 31th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 19th at 46.8 with Arizona No. 1 at 70.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 167 on Jan. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 404 compared with 160 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 6,022 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 120 in one day. Twenty-nine days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,173.
No. 4 Hillsborough County 1,317 (2 decrease), No. 5 Pinellas 1,305 (1 increase), No. 6 Polk 977 (10 increase), No. 7 Orange 959 (1 increase), No. 8 Duval 929(2 increase), No. 9 Lee 808.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 19,217,006 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 7.7 percent (day ago 7.74, two-week high 14.84 four days ago, two-week low 5.57 two days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 8.19 percent (day ago 8.71, a two-week low 5.53 Jan. 22, two-week high 13.69 Jan. 21.
St. Lucie: 11.19 percent (day ago two-week high 16.84, two days ago two-week low 7.22). Martin 10.16 percent (day ago 8.4, two-week low 3.33 Jan. 22, two-week high 10.63 Jan. 19. Indian River 6.96 percent (day ago 10.62, two-week high 14.71 four days ago, two-week low 5.18 Jan. 22. Okeechobee 13.11 percent on 106 negative tests (day ago 20.0 on 36 negative tests, two-week low 5.84 on 274 negative tests five days ago, two-week high 27.5 on 87 negative tests Jan. 21).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent (+0.1), Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.5, Indian River 2.4 (+0.1) and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,249, U.S. 1,377, world 289.4. New York, which represents 9.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,262 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 143 (no change)
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 8,513 (40 increase)
Infant to 4: 32,734 cases (435 increase), 472 hospitalized at one time (1 decrease). Ages 5-14: 99,816 cases (911 increase), 444 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,216,802 of the 1,705,632 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,602 (5 increase, 0.13 percent. From infant to 64: 1,434,571 cases. Fatalities 4,484 (16 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
Through Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 25,995 (104. increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 17,912 (47 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 15,591 (44 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,255 (39 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,033 (21 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,838 (68 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 6,560 (28 increase), Stuart 4,516 (13 increase).F ellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 831 (7 increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 72,858 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 70,802 seven. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,624 (22 increase). Martin 648 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,280 (9 increase), Indian River 602 (1 increase), Okeechobee 352 (10 increase).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,512, are residents and staff of long-term care (31 increase). Palm Beach County is second at 928 (8 increase). Miami-Dade leads with 950.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 443,355 Monday (2,031 increase, record 4,466 Jan. 12. Eight states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 22,287 (5.3 percent). Seven days ago: 1,917.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York 43,805 (171 increase, record 799). No. 2 California 40,908 (U.S.-high 211 increase, record 764. No. 3 Texas 36,539 ( 48 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 1,687 (26 increase, record 405).
Other in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 34 increase, No. 7 Illinois 16, No. 8 Michigan 11, No. 9 Massachusetts 30, No. 10 Georgia 44.
Also with at least 50, No. 19 South Carolina 210 (data review), No. 14 Tennessee 103, No. 12 Ohio 73, No. 21 Connecticut 73 (three days), No. 16 Louisiana 53. Aso, No. 11 Arizona 4 and No 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 33.
Cases
Total 26,317,540, increase 134,399, record 300,282, seven days ago 151,095.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,258,706 (15,358 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,392,443 (31,811 increase including 17,678 in data review, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York at 1,419,164 (8,508 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,128,613 (2,312 increase, record 15,415 on Nov. 13).
Others at least 3,000: No. 34 Connecticut 3,931 (three days), No. 10 North Carolina 3,776, No. 9 Arizona 3,741, No. 7 Ohio 3,287, No. 12 New Jersey 3,114.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,247,295 (9,65 increase, record 17,554 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 20.6 percent of increased and overall 20.2 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 97,104 (4.5 percent). Seven days ago: 9,865.
Cases: 103,931,568 (394,142 increase, record 845,285 Jan. 8. Seven days ago: 392,565.
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 225,143 (609 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,230,016 (25,285 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 159,100 (564 increase, record 1,803). Cases 1,869,708 (7,030 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 154,392 (118 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,757,610 (11,427 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 3,656 new deaths, 117,225 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 106,564 (406 increase, record 1,725). Cases 18,607 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 88,845 (329 increase, record 993). Cases 7,925 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 76,512 (455 increase, record 1,437). Cases: 4,347 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 73,619 (437 increase, record 635). Cases: 3,868,087 (17,648 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Spain: Deaths 59,081 (254 increase, record 996. Cases: 25,867 increase, record 44,357.
No. 10 Germany: Deaths 58,396 (619 increase, record 1,244. Cases: 8,425 increase, record 31,553. Passed Iran (79) Monday.
Others
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 20,105 (73 increase, record 257). Cases: 3,104 increase, record 11,383.
No. 49: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 30 Tuesday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,435 (10 increase, record 40). Cases: 303 increase, record 1,241.
No. 43 Japan: 5,846 (80 increase, record 113. Cases: 1,792 increase, record 7,882.
No. 14 South Africa: 44,399 deaths (235 increase, record 839. Cases: 2,548 increase.
