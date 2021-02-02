Fatal fire destroys mobile home in St. Lucie County

At least one person was killed and two others were taken to local hospitals on Monday morning after flames destroyed a mobile home in St. Lucie County, authorities said.
The St. Lucie County Fire Rescue District said crews responded to the Colony Club Mobile Home Park, located in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 1 near Fort Pierce, around 2:45 a.m.
Officials said a fire started at a mobile home while residents were inside, and at least three other homes were exposed.
One person died and two people were taken to hospitals, fire officials said. No other details about the victims have been released. Family members said the girl who died was only 1 year old.
The American Red Cross was called to help at least nine families who were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an "unspecified electrical malfunction" and is being called accidental, according to investigators.
