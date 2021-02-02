FAU instructor killed in Broward County crash

The Florida Atlantic University community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed last month in a deadly wreck in Broward County.
Justin Waldron, an instructor in the Department of English, was killed in a double fatal crash in Lighthouse Point on Jan. 23.
A native of Fort Lauderdale, his family said their son died when the car he was driving was struck from behind as he sat stopped at a traffic light.
"Justin was easygoing, well-liked, and a caring friend to many," his mother Maryann said in a written statement. "His group of friends extended across all of South Florida."
FAU said Waldron received a bachelor's degree in political science from FAU in 2008 and an MFA in creative writing in 2012.
He served as an instructor since 2013 and was in the process of being promoted to senior instructor, according to the school.
FAU posted on their website that the school's flags on campus will fly at half-staff on Feb. 5 in Waldron's memory.
"Justin left a lasting impact on his colleagues, who will remember him as a 'departmental workhorse' and someone they could always count on to help in times of need," the school posted on their website.
Waldron's family asks that donations be made to The Friends of Jonathan Dickinson State Park or a local pet rescue organization.
