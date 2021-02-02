FBI agents killed in Sunrise shooting identified

Two FBI agents were killed and three others were wounded Tuesday morning while serving a search warrant at a Sunrise home.
Special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in the shooting, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.
The shooting occurred about 6 a.m. at an apartment complex on Reflections Boulevard, between Nob Hill Road and Hiatus Road.
George Piro, FBI special agent in charge of the Miami field office, said the suspect was dead. His name hasn't been released.
The agents were shot while serving a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation into violent crimes against children, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said.
"FBI Miami conducts search warrants almost daily," Piro said during an afternoon news conference. "They are an essential and important part of what we do, and we thoroughly research and meticulously plan to take into account any threats or dangers."
Two of the wounded agents were shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for "wounds of varying severity," Piro said.
Piro said a third agent was treated at the scene.
"Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm's way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country," Wray said. "The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI family, and the families of these special agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together."
A view from above showed an ambulance leaving Broward Health Medical Center by police escort. Upon arriving at the Broward County medical examiner's office, law enforcement personnel stood in salute as the U.S. flag-draped casket was removed from the ambulance and escorted inside the building.
"Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do -- to keep the American people safe," Piro said. "They were valuable members of the FBI and will forever be heroes. We will always honor their ultimate sacrifice."
Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the neighborhood where the shooting took place.
Sunrise police said the area was safe but asked nearby residents to remain inside their homes during the investigation.
"In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI's Inspection Division," the FBI said in a statement. "The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances."
Scripps Only Content 2021