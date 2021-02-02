FBI agents killed in Sunrise shooting identified

"Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm's way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country," Wray said. "The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI family, and the families of these special agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together."