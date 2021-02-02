2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded in Sunrise shooting

Two FBI agents were killed and three others were wounded Tuesday morning while serving a search warrant at a Sunrise home.
Special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in the shooting, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.
The shooting occurred about 6 a.m. at an apartment complex on Reflections Boulevard, between Nob Hill Road and Hiatus Road.
FBI officials said the suspect is dead.
The agents were shot while serving a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation into violent crimes against children, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said.
Two of the wounded agents were taken to a hospital, where they were in stable condition, Marshall said. The third agent was not hospitalized.
"Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm's way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country," Wray said. "The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI family, and the families of these special agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together."
A view from above showed an ambulance leaving Broward Health Medical Center by police escort. Upon arriving at the Broward County medical examiner's office, law enforcement personnel stood in salute as the U.S. flag-draped casket was removed from the ambulance and escorted inside the building.
Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the neighborhood where the shooting took place.
Sunrise police said the area was safe but asked nearby residents to remain inside their homes.
Police said Nob Hill Road was closed from Northwest 44th Street to West Oakland Park Boulevard.
"In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI's Inspection Division," the FBI said in a statement. "The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time."
