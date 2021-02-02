2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded in Sunrise shooting

February 2, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 11:05 AM

Two FBI agents were killed and three others were wounded Tuesday morning while serving a search warrant at a Sunrise home.

The shooting occurred about 6 a.m. at an apartment complex on Reflections Boulevard, between Nob Hill Road and Hiatus Road.

Law enforcement officers walk near the entrance of an apartment complex where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
FBI officials said the suspect is dead.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded the area.

Sunrise police said the area was safe but warned residents to remain inside their homes.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News the suspected shooter was wanted for violent crimes against children.

Police said Nob Hill Road was closed from Northwest 44th Street to West Oakland Park Boulevard.

