2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded in Sunrise shooting

Two FBI agents were killed and three others were wounded Tuesday morning while serving a search warrant at a Sunrise home.
The shooting occurred about 6 a.m. at an apartment complex on Reflections Boulevard, between Nob Hill Road and Hiatus Road.
FBI officials said the suspect is dead.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded the area.
Sunrise police said the area was safe but warned residents to remain inside their homes.
Law enforcement officials told NBC News the suspected shooter was wanted for violent crimes against children.
Police said Nob Hill Road was closed from Northwest 44th Street to West Oakland Park Boulevard.
