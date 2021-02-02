FBI-involved shooting in Sunrise leads to standoff

A standoff is underway in Sunrise after an FBI-involved shooting that attracted a large police presence Tuesday morning.
According to the Sunrise Fire-Rescue Department, FBI agents were serving a search warrant near Northwest 44th Street and Nob Hill Road when the shooting occurred.
NBC affiliate WTVJ is reporting that multiple federal agents were injured in the shooting.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded the area.
Sunrise police said at least one person is barricaded inside a home.
Law enforcement officials told NBC News the suspected shooter was wanted for violent crimes against children.
Police said Nob Hill Road is closed from Northwest 44th Street to West Oakland Park Boulevard.
