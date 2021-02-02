Lake Worth Beach man with Alzheimer’s missing since Thursday

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office needs the public's help looking for a 63-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.
Deputies say Marc Dorsan last seen on Thursday in Lake Worth Beach and has not been heard from since.
Dorsan has black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown and he only speaks creole.
Dorsan is considered missing and possibly endangered.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your closest law enforcement agency.
