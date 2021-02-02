Law enforcement agencies offer condolences to FBI after fatal shooting

Law enforcement agencies near and far offered their condolences Tuesday to the FBI after a shooting in South Florida that claimed the lives of two agents and wounded three others.
“Today, our fellow FBI law enforcement brothers and sisters suffered an unimaginable tragedy while protecting our community. We offer our deepest condolences for the two brave agents who were killed and our healing prayers for those who were wounded.” – Sheriff Gregory Tony pic.twitter.com/plgrbNKtaX— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 2, 2021
Our prayers are with the family members, friends, and coworkers of the FBI agents who were tragically killed and wounded during this incident. https://t.co/2NqinQrwHW— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 2, 2021
Let us all reflect on the sacrifice of these brave federal law enforcement agents. Praying for them and their families during this difficult time. 🙏🏻 #FBI https://t.co/79frVRWqHb— Dave Aronberg (@aronberg) February 2, 2021
Sad day for the FBI and Law Enforcement family. Please keep these FBI agents in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/zUmc1R4WDF— Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) February 2, 2021
On behalf of @BBPDPoliceChief Michael G. Gregory and the men and women of the BBPD, we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Special Agents Daniel Alfin & Laura Schwartzenberger and @FBIMiamiFL. We also pray for the wounded agents.https://t.co/7rseo62F3E— bbpd (@BBPD) February 2, 2021
The men and women of the @Bostonpolice send our thoughts and prayers to @FBIMiamiFL and to the family and friends of the brave agents who were shot and killed this morning.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2021
We offer our deepest condolences to @FBI on the loss of two agents and the wounding of three others in an operation in Florida this morning related to a child pornography suspect. Our prayers are with them, their families, and their brother and sister agents. #Heroes— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 2, 2021
