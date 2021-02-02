LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference at the Capitol

LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference at the Capitol
February 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 11:05 AM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference at the Capitol

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Tuesday morning at the state Capitol.

DeSantis is announcing support of legislation to protect social media users' privacy, saying "big tech is looking more and more like big brother every day."

The governor said the legislation will seek a slew of changes that DeSantis says will protect privacy and censorship by social media platforms.

DeSantis is joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia.

