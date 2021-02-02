18-month-old girl, mother killed in St. Lucie County fire

Investigators say an 18-month-old girl and her mother were killed in a mobile home fire in St. Lucie County on Monday.
Crews responded to the Colony Club Mobile Home Park, located in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 1 near Fort Pierce, around 2:45 a.m. and found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified two people who died in the fire as 18-month-old Melody Mendoza and her mother, Mandy Rau, 34.
Rau and two other adults were able to escape the burning home. However, Rau later died at the hospital, authorities said.
One other victim remains in the hospital with severe injuries from the fire.
"Our hearts are with the family of Mandy and Melody during this difficult time and we pray for a continued recovery for the third victim," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester in a news release.
Investigators said the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical and accidental.
