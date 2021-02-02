'Nazi, 'Convict Trump' spray-painted on walls of business

A Broward County business was vandalized with anti-Semitic messages and an apparent political statement last weekend.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said an employee at Dr.'s Toy Store, a medical equipment supply business, in Pembroke Park arrived to work Monday morning to find the outer walls spray-painted with the words "Nazi" and "Convict Trump."
There was also a swastika spray-painted on one of the walls.
The owner told WPLG he believes the business was targeted because of its support for former President Donald Trump.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call BSO deputies at (954) 964-1953 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
