5 nonprofits receive $25,000 donation from West Palm Beach law firm

Five nonprofit organizations in Florida received a big surprise Tuesday to help families in need.
West Palm Beach-based law firm Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley presented five charities with a donation of $25,000.
The money will go toward assisting families that have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The firm's lawyers and staff said they carefully selected organizations due to their long-standing relationships and previous work in the community.
The nonprofits who received the donation included:
- The Lord's Place
- Feed the Hungry Pantry
- Children's Outreach
- The Guatemalan Maya Center
- Second Harvest at Big Bend in Tallahassee
The law firm said they hope that other businesses will join them and help local families struggling during the pandemic.
"COVID-19 has vastly impacted not only the world but also our local community, in ways we could have never imagined. We feel it is our duty to help those in need, and that starts right here in our community," said Chris Searcy, shareholder at Searcy Denney, in a written statement.
Mariana Blanco of the Guatemalan Maya Center said this donation will be beneficial as they continue to aid those in need.
"We are extremely grateful, and absolutely during COVID times, it's more necessary that we help our community in the best way possible, and one of the best ways is distributing food," Blanco said.
The Lord's Place CEO Diana Stanley said the money will help keep people in their homes and off the streets.
"It's going to go to families and men and women who we want to keep housed. We don't want them in the homeless system, so all of the support and the resources we get to help us to do that," Stanley said.
Dan Shorter of Feed The Hungry Pantry says the law firm is setting a blueprint by showing others to help those struggling during this difficult time.
"This firm has already been generous to us, but I think they are setting an example for other companies that they are not standing by watching hurting families," Shorter said.
