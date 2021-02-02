Scam targets small businesses by submitting fraudulent loans

The Delray Beach Police Department wants the public to beware of a scam targeting small businesses.
In a post on Facebook, police said scammers are submitting fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster and Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, using the name of real businesses and then cashing the checks.
This is leaving the small business owner in debt they are unaware of.
Police advise business owners to visit the COVID Bailout Tracker website to determine if their information was used to apply or receive these loans.
They can then report them to the Small Business Administration, complete fraud affidavits and have the loans frozen.
Scripps Only Content 2021