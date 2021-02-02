Should pregnant women get the coronavirus vaccine?

"The technology for the Moderna and the Pfizer of course is MRNA technology. It’s been around for a long time, but this is one of the first times that they have used it in this massive of a way." said Taylor. "The Johnson & Johnson vaccine that’s coming out soon is a replicating viral vector technology that has been used before for other types of vaccines. It uses DNA instead of RNA in a non-replicating viral vector, an adno-virus to insert the vaccine. So we don’t know yet whether or not that could present new and different side effects and risks until we get more of their data released."