Students raise thousands to help renovate school newsrooms

Brothers and co-presidents of "The Sock Drawer," Alex and Aidan Skolnick, have been keeping themselves busy over the past three years.
“Since the inception of the sock drawer to now, we’ve personally handed out over 15,000 pairs of socks to the homeless,” says Alex Skolnick.
Yes, you read correctly; socks. Through their volunteering with homeless people, the Skolnicks learned they’re the most commonly requested item among that community. Since its start in 2017 support for their non profit, The Sock Drawer, has taken off and the Skolnicks have paid it forward - especially to schools.
Alex explains, “The work we do with elementary schools is solely with Title One Elementary Schools because they need it the most.”
The Skolnicks created a video contest last year for schools to win a renovated newsroom. The winners with the best video was Grassy Waters Elementary.
Staff say the upgrades were much needed.
Grassy Waters Elementary School Principal, Dr. Jennifer Galindo, explains, “Our equipment was the original from 2004 and if you know anything about equipment that is ancient in technology.”
Grassy Waters recently celebrated the completion of their makeover and first week of new newscasts.
Media Specialist at the school, David Voytech says, “Their ultimate goal these two boys Aidan and Alex is to try and affect as many people as possible.”
The Skolnicks had another surprise up their sleeves.... makeovers for all the schools that applied to the tune of a total of $130,000 worth of grants and donations.
Through charity, Skolnicks and teachers hope to teach a simple lesson
“We want kids to learn that no matter what you’re doing or situation you’re in you can help give back to your community and we think that kids should be raised with community service in mind,” says Alex.
And their minds are on the future.
