Treasure Coast residents begin getting second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

While there is still frustration for many to even get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we're seeing a growing number of people who've now completed their entire regimen.
"We have family members with COVID right now, and they’re struggling," said Eileen Bowen.
That’s why Bowen was thrilled to get her second vaccination Tuesday at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds.
"Here, these people are so dedicated, they made it so easy and everybody should get the vaccine," Bowen said.
"We’re combining four days of vaccinations into three days," said St. Lucie County health administrator Clint Sperber.
Sperber said he feels the frustrations that it’s taken some time to get to this stage.
Right now, almost a quarter of the county’s eligible seniors have gotten at least one dose.
"It is aggravating," Sperber said. "But until it's available in more locations, we’re just going to have to go through that process."
This week, the county health department expects to give out about 6,000 second dose vaccines to its residents.
In neighboring Indian River County, second dose vaccinations also began Tuesday at their fairgrounds.
About 500 residents are on tap to get a second shot each day over the next six days.
"I was one of the first ones who got on line right away," said Vito Lombardi, who was grateful to get his second shot. "I feel secure."
Just over a quarter of all eligible seniors in Indian River County have gotten their first dose and the county administrator said their county-based wait list should finally be up and running this week.
Scripps Only Content 2021