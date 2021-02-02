Vaccine site sits idle in Palm Beach County

A vaccine center that's been in the works for over a month on the grounds of the South Florida fairgrounds sits empty.
"We were approached by the county maybe about a month or so ago. They said they were in need of a place to have a drive-in vaccine location," Vicky Chouris said.
Chouris is the President and CEO of the South Florida Fairgrounds. She says she told them the fairgrounds has space so let's build it.
"We really didn't hesitate to say yes because that's something that we as an organization that's our goal to our mission is to help our community," she said.
Chouris says the county started setting up the tent around the second week in January.
"Once they get it up and running, they plan to utilize it seven days a week," she said.
But here's the problem, Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss says the station isn't going to open until they secure the needed doses.
Weiss says the county was getting roughly 4,000 to 4,500 vials in the beginning but that changed in recent weeks after the governor's announced the decision for Publix to offer vaccine back on January 19th.
"Up to this point, we've worked with Publix in media sized counties with high senior populations. This is the first really large county that we're doing with a high senior population," Governor DeSantis said on January 19.
Weiss says the new set-up at the fairgrounds could help 7,000 people daily. He's a bit optimistic considering the state's receiving more than 300,000 vaccine vials this week through the federal government.
Chouris says the site could provide critical access.
"They picked this location because it's central and it serves all the residents in Palm Beach County," she said.
Weiss says Tuesday's commissioner's meeting they will find out what's the county's stockpile of vaccines and if and when the site will open.
Scripps Only Content 2021