5 ways Gen Z called Millennials old on TikTok this week

The time comes for every generation.
As the oldest Millennials approach 40, a TikTok trend has made many realize they're no longer hip, cool, in the know, poppin' or whatever phrase Generation Z is using.
That's right Millennials, we're out of style and the app we've tried to steal from Gen Z is full of videos explaining how.
1. Skinny Jeans
Yes, the flattering jeans that are easy to tuck into boots are out. Remember the 70s? I mean from movies, since the oldest of us were born in 1981. That's the look. The popular jeans have a button-fly and loose tapered leg for the flower child look.
2. The Side-Part
This one might hurt more than the last because when Millennials were in school, nothing was cooler than a side-part. There were several cruel nicknames for the middle part back in the early 2000s, but now its the hottest thing.
3. The Laughing Emoji
We all finally stopped using LOL because honestly, we weren't laughing. Now, the little emoji laughing with two tears might as well be an all caps Facebook post. Instead, Gen Z uses the skull emoji or clown emoji.
4. Texting Or Being On Facebook
How does Gen Z communicate? Snapchat. Younger Millennials may be surprised by this one because when we were in school, you only used Snapchat if you were being shady. Now, it's just the preferred app to communicate along with Instagram. Remember when your parents joined Facebook? Now, we're the parents on Facebook.
5. Capitalizing Sentences
You can turn off the setting in your phone that automatically capitalizes the first letter of your sentence. I still can't figure out why you would would because the only answer seems to be style.
Finally, do I realize that writing an article about Gen Z like they're some alien species ages me more than the other five things combined? Yes.
