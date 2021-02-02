Woman struck by hit-and-run driver on I-95

A woman was seriously injured while attempting to retrieve a mattress that landed in the middle of I-95.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a man and a woman were traveling southbound on I-95 at Boynton Beach Boulevard when the mattress flew out of their truck and landed in the center lane.
The driver stopped the vehicle and the female passenger got out and attempted to grab the mattress.
A dark colored sedan struck her and continued traveling without stopping.
She was transported to Delray Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
